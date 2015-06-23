Here's everything leaving Netflix in July

It’s that time again. We have to say goodbye to some titles from Netflix.
The most immediate movie you should jump on before it goes away is “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” With “Terminator Genisys” hitting theatres July 1, it would be best to get a refresher of this classic sequel.
Some others we’re sad to see go: The cult comedy classic “Super Troopers,” Oliver Stone’s commentary on violence and media, “Natural Born Killers: Director’s Cut;” the Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (remember, Netflix is currently working on a sequel); and Tom Hanks stranded on an island with a volleyball, “Cast Away.”
Here’s the complete list. We’ve highlighted a few that are binge-worthy for the next week-and-a-half.
Leaving 7/1/15
“Beauty and the Beast” Season 1-3
“Big Fish”
“Big Top Pee-wee”
“Bratz: Fashion Pixiez”
“Bratz Kids: Sleep-Over Adventure”
“Bowling for Columbine”
“Cast Away”
“Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie”
“Descent”
“Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead”
“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”
“Four Weddings and a Funeral”
“Fried Green Tomatoes”
“Harper’s Island: The Complete Series”
“Hawaii Five-O” Season 1-10 (1968)
“Jack Frost”
“Knight Rider” Season 1-4
“Louis C.K.: Hilarious”
“Melrose Place 2.0”
“Melrose Place” Season 1-7
“Mission: Impossible” Season 1-7
“Moonstruck”
“Natural Born Killers: Director’s Cut”
“Patton”
“Racing Stripes”
“Seven Years in Tibet”
“She’s All That”
“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”
“Space Cowboys”
“Stephen King’s The Stand”
“Super Troopers”
“Terminator 2: Judgement Day”
“The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Vol. 1-3”
“The Care Bears Movie”
“The Fly 2”
“The Langoliers”
“The Last Samurai”
“The Manchurian Candidate” (2004)
“The Muppets Take Manhattan”
“Three Kings”
“Trailer Park Boys: The Movie”
“Wings” Season 1-8
“X-Men: Evolution” Season 1
Leaving 7/3/15
“Myth Hunters” Series 1
Leaving 7/4/15
“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”
Leaving 7/6/15
“The Last Stand”
Leaving 7/14/15
“Shipping Wars” Season 1-3
“Wahlburgers” Season 1
Leaving 7/15/15
“Dragnet” Season 1-4
“Miami Vice” Season 1-5
Leaving 7/25/15
“The Inbetweeners” Season 3
Leaving 7/30/15
“Leave It to Beaver” Season 1-6
“Magnum P.I.” Season 1-8
