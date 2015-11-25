Here's everything leaving Netflix in December

Netflix has announced the movies and television shows that will be removed from the streaming service throughout the month of December.
This means you’ve got less than a month to watch Christian Bale save Gotham in “Batman Begins” or terrify yourself watching “The Silence of the Lambs.” 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” a rom-com starring Julia Roberts, will also be leaving the platform later in December.
And while “Bridget Jone’s Diary” will remain on the streaming service, its 2004 sequel, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” expires on December 15, so you better catch it soon.
We’ve highlighted a few favourites below.
Leaving 12/1/15
“All About Eve” (1950)
“The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Season 1” (2012)
“Batman Begins” (2005)
“Beverly Hills Cop III” (1994)
“Brian’s Song” (1971)
“Brian’s Song” (2001)
“The Brothers Grimm” (2005)
“The Burbs” (1989)
“Cop Land” (1992)
“Damien: Omen II” (1978)
“The Dark Crystal” (1982)
“Employee of the Month” (2006)
“Forces of Nature” (1999)
“Get Low” (2009)
“The Great Escape” (1963)
“The Guardian: Season 1-3”
“The High and the Mighty” (1954)
“The Hustler” (1961)
“Insomnia” (2002)
“Juice” (1992)
“K-19: The Widowmaker” (2002)
“Labyrinth” (1986)
“Last Night” (2010)
“Left Behind II: Tribulation Force” (2002)
“Left Behind: The Movie” (2000)
“Left Behind: World at War” (2005)
“Modern Problems” (1981)
“My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997)
“Necessary Roughness” (1991)
“The Omen” (1976)
“The Omen III: Final Conflict” (1981)
“The Paw Project” (2013)
“The Pink Panther 2” (2009)
“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly” (2008)
“R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It” (2007)
“Shrink” (2009)
“Silence of the Lambs” (1991)
“Soapdish” (2009)
“Trek Nation” (2011)
“Two Can Play That Game” (2001)
Leaving 12/4/15
“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Road Rally” (2010)
Leaving 12/5/15
“360” (2011)
“The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure” (2012)
“C.O.G.” (2013)
Leaving 12/10/15
“Ultimate Spider-Man: Season 2”
Leaving 12/11/15
“The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Season 2″
“Rescue Me: Season 1-7”
Leaving 12/12/15
“Why Did I Get Married?” (2007)
Leaving 12/13/15
“How to Build a Better Boy” (2014)
“Thor and Loki: Blood Brothers” (2011)
Leaving 12/15/15
“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004)
Leaving 12/17/15
“Red Hook Summer” (2012)
Leaving 12/24/15
“Una Noche” (2012)
Leaving 12/30/15
“Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony” (2013)
