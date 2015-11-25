Here's everything leaving Netflix in December

Orion Pictures Hannibal Lecter, the serial killer and star of ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ will only be on Netflix a few more weeks.

Netflix has announced the movies and television shows that will be removed from the streaming service throughout the month of December.

This means you’ve got less than a month to watch Christian Bale save Gotham in “Batman Begins” or terrify yourself watching “The Silence of the Lambs.” 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” a rom-com starring Julia Roberts, will also be leaving the platform later in December.

And while “Bridget Jone’s Diary” will remain on the streaming service, its 2004 sequel, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” expires on December 15, so you better catch it soon.

We’ve highlighted a few favourites below.

Leaving 12/1/15

“All About Eve” (1950)

“The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Season 1” (2012)

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“Beverly Hills Cop III” (1994)

“Brian’s Song” (1971)

“Brian’s Song” (2001)

“The Brothers Grimm” (2005)

“The Burbs” (1989)

“Cop Land” (1992)

“Damien: Omen II” (1978)

“The Dark Crystal” (1982)

“Employee of the Month” (2006)

“Forces of Nature” (1999)

“Get Low” (2009)

“The Great Escape” (1963)

“The Guardian: Season 1-3”

“The High and the Mighty” (1954)

“The Hustler” (1961)

“Insomnia” (2002)

“Juice” (1992)

“K-19: The Widowmaker” (2002)

“Labyrinth” (1986)

“Last Night” (2010)

“Left Behind II: Tribulation Force” (2002)

“Left Behind: The Movie” (2000)

“Left Behind: World at War” (2005)

“Modern Problems” (1981)

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997)

“Necessary Roughness” (1991)

“The Omen” (1976)

“The Omen III: Final Conflict” (1981)

“The Paw Project” (2013)

“The Pink Panther 2” (2009)

“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly” (2008)

“R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It” (2007)

“Shrink” (2009)

“Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

“Soapdish” (2009)

“Trek Nation” (2011)

“Two Can Play That Game” (2001)

Leaving 12/4/15

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Road Rally” (2010)

Leaving 12/5/15

“360” (2011)

“The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure” (2012)

“C.O.G.” (2013)

Leaving 12/10/15

“Ultimate Spider-Man: Season 2”

Leaving 12/11/15

“The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Season 2″

“Rescue Me: Season 1-7”

Leaving 12/12/15

“Why Did I Get Married?” (2007)

Leaving 12/13/15

“How to Build a Better Boy” (2014)

“Thor and Loki: Blood Brothers” (2011)

Leaving 12/15/15

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004)

Leaving 12/17/15

“Red Hook Summer” (2012)

Leaving 12/24/15

“Una Noche” (2012)

Leaving 12/30/15

“Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony” (2013)

