Here's everything leaving Netflix in August

Sadly, Netflix is letting go of some classics in August.

One of the highest-grossing movies of all time, “Titanic,” is shoving off. And we also have to say farewell to “Driving Miss Daisy,” “The Fifth Element,” and “We’re No Angels.”

The complete list is below. We’ve highlighted a few titles that are worth checking out one last time.

Leaving 8/1/15

”Bad Girl Island”

”Barbershop”

“Beauty Shop”

“Bulletproof”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“Digimon Adventure” (Season 1-3)

“Driving Miss Daisy”

“Face/Off”

“Fools Rush In”

“Gangsters: Faces of the Underworld” (Season 1)

“Hawking”

“Hot Pursuit”

“Houseboat”

“Inside Fendi”

“Joe Dirt”

“Kiss the Girls”

“Pumping Iron”

“The Pitch” (Season 1)

“Shooter”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Longest Day”

“Titanic”

“Unbreakable”

“Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”

“We’re No Angels”

Leaving 8/6/15

“The Raven”

Leaving 8/8/15

”Albert Nobbs”

“Explorers: Adventures of the Century” (Season 1-2)

Leaving 8/15/15

”Family Ties” (Season 1-7)

“Immortalised” (Season 1)

“The Forsyte Saga” (Series 1-2)

Leaving 8/23/15

”Jiro Dreams of Sushi”

Leaving 8/24/15

”My Fair Wedding” (Season 5)

Leaving 8/25/15

”Petunia”

Leaving 8/27/15

“LEGO Atlantis” (2010) ”LEGO: Hero Factory: Breakout”

“LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows”

“LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja”

Leaving 8/28/15

“The Moth Diaries”

Leaving 8/31/15

“Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends” (Season 1-3)

