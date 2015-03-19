Here's everything leaving Netflix in April

It’s that time again.

Netflix has announced the titles leaving the streaming site next month, and we’re sad to see some of these go.

Two very different comedies, but with big cult followings, will be taken down on April 1: “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Clue: The Movie.”

If you’re a horror fan make sure to watch the original “Friday the 13th.”

There’s also Robin Williams’ Oscar nominated performance as a crazed DJ trying to bring some laughter to the troops during the Vietnam War, “Good Morning, Vietnam.”

And, sadly, Netflix has swept the leg of the original “The Karate Kid.”

Here’s everything that’s leaving. We’ve highlighted some favourites.

Leaving 4/1

“28 Hotel Rooms”

“Annie” (1982)

“Astonishing X-Men: Dangerous”

“Astonishing X-Men: Torn”

“Astonishing X-Men: Unstoppable”

“Baby Genius: A Trip to the San Diego Zoo”

“Baby Genius: Animal Adventures”

“Chalet Girl”

“Clue: The Movie”

“Coneheads”

“Friday The 13th” (1980)

“Friday the 13th: Part 2”

“Friday the 13th: Part 3”

“Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter”

“Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives”

“Friday the 13th: Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan”

“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”

“Get Shorty”

“Good Morning, Vietnam”

“Guess Who”

“Inventing the Abbotts”

“Jane Eyre”

“Jeepers Creepers 2”

“Les Miserables” (1935)

“Madeline”

“Miral”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Mystic River”

“Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure”

“Philadelphia”

“Reindeer Games”

“Sense and Sensibility” (1995)

“Shadow of the Vampire”

“Taking Lives”

“The Amityville Horror” (1979)

“The Cable Guy”

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“The Quick and the Dead”

“The Whole Nine Yards”

Leaving 4/10

“Sleeping Beauty” (2011)

Leaving 4/12

“Paranormal Activity 4: Unrated Edition”

Leaving 4/16

“The Woman Who Wasn’t There”

