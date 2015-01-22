Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In February

Netflix has announced the shows and movies leaving the streaming site next month, and if you’re a James Bond fan, you may want to start binging.

Three Batman films, and a handful of 007 pictures will be gone come Feb. 1.

Fans of “Mad Max” may want to check out the TK film before the new one starring Tom Hardy comes out this May.

We’ve highlighted a few favourites and will update this post with more additions as they’re announced.

Leaving 2/1

“Blackadder: Seasons 1-4” “A View to a Kill”

“Airheads”

“Apocalypse Now” “Apocalypse Now Redux” “Babes in Toyland”

“Batman & Robin” — worth noting this just came to Netflix in January

“Batman Forever” “Batman Returns” “Cocoon: The Return”

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” “Down Periscope” “Fawlty Towers: Seasons 1-2”

“For Your Eyes Only”

“From Russia With Love”

“Goldfinger” “Hotel Babylon: Seasons 1-4” “Jane Eyre”

“Live and Let Die”

“Mad Max”

“MASH” “MI-5: Seasons 1-10” “Nacho Libre” “Never Say Never Again” “Red Dwarf: Seasons 1-9” “Revenge” “School Daze” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” “The Juror” “Wishmaster”

“Zodiac”

Leaving 2/2

“Jem and the Holograms” Seasons 1-3 “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” Seasons 1-4 “Pound Puppies” Seasons 1-3 “Transformers Prime” Seasons 1-3 “Transformers: Rescue Bots”

Leaving 2/5

“Arbitrage”

Leaving 2/23

“Dredd”





Leaving 2/28

“Ali” “Monkey Trouble” “Panic Room”

Note: We will re-run an updated version of this post near the end of the month.

