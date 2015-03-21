Netflix's upcoming documentary from 'The Thin Blue Line' director will be a true-crime series

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Errol Morris is working on a six-part docu-series with Netflix.

Netflix is currently working with Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris (“The Fog of War”) on a six-part docu-series.

Though details on the project have been kept mum, in a conversation with Morris about the Blu-ray release of his seminal documentary “The Thin Blue Line” out next Tuesday, he gave a little insight to Business Insider on what the series will be about.

“[It] has an element of true crime in it,” he told BI over the phone from Los Angeles.

Morris brought the true-crime film genre to prominence with the release of “The Thin Blue Line” in 1988, which looked at the wrongful conviction of Randall Dale Adams. The findings in the film helped eventually get Adams released.

The 67-year-old filmmaker says true crime is a subject he’s still very interested in.

“I wrote a book about true crime, ‘A Wilderness of Error,‘ it sold and will be made into a feature film,” he said. “‘Tabloid’ is true crime. A number of projects I’m working on as we speak are true crime.”

When asked if the current six-part Netflix series he’s making was one of them he replied, “That, yes, has an element of true crime in it. Yes indeed it does.”

He would not go into detail about the series, only to say that an announcement was forthcoming.

The interest in true crime is at its peak at the moment, most recently with the arrest of real estate heir Robert Durst coinciding with the finale of the popular HBO documentary “The Jinx,” which examines the three murders Durst is suspected of carrying out and then presumably admitted to committing in the final episode of the series.

The documentary follows the success of the podcast series “Serial” and the fictitious true crime series on HBO, “True Detective.”

Most recently, Morris directed six short films for ESPN titled, “It’s Not Crazy, It’s Sports.”

Along with the Netflix series he’s also prepping his first narrative feature in 24 years, “Holland, Michigan,” which he says will begin shooting in the fall.

“‘Holland, Michigan’ is not true crime,” he pointed out with a chuckle.

