Netflix-Epix Deal "Expensive," Suggests Starz Deal May Not Be Renewed

Netflix’s new deal with Epix, a premium TV network, is being hailed as a positive deal to bring more streaming content to Netflix‘s movie streaming service.



So it’s interesting to see some contrarian viewpoints, courtesy Brian Fitzgerald and Brian Pitz, analysts for UBS.

In a note today, they say:

The Epix deal “appears expensive.”

At a reported price nearing $1 billion, it’s much higher than typical pay TV output deals, which the analysts peg around $200 million to $300 million.

Meanwhile, for its fee, Netflix only gets streaming rights — not TV rights.

The 90-day window before Netflix can stream the movies “reduces the value prop” for Netflix.

And Netflix doesn’t get some new releases and large DreamWorks titles like “Shrek,” because of a separate deal between DreamWorks and HBO.

Meanwhile, the Epix deal suggests Netflix may not renew its big deal with Starz. The current deal — in which Netflix is paying only a tiny amount — could end up a $200 million per year renewal, “which would significantly cap/pressure gross margin in 2011+,” the analysts write.

But the Epix deal doesn’t replace Starz from a content point of view because of Starz’ newer and original programming. So Netflix either needs to pay up for Starz or settle for a weaker streaming service.

Earlier: Netflix Signs Deal With EPIX To Stream Paramount, MGM, And Lionsgate Movies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.