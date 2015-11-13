Netflix engineers hacked an old 1950s TV so it could stream movies

At Netflix’s most recent ‘hack day’ — an office day where the product development staff “get away from everyday work, to have fun, experiment, collaborate, and be creative” — four engineers decided to hack their way into an old 1950s Philco Predicta TV set.

The team was successfully able to get the TV to stream Netflix shows and movies, according to The Next Web, and the result is a mashup of both old and new technology that’s pretty cool.

Even more impressive is that after the engineers tinkered around a bit, they were also able to figure out a way to make the knobs act as a mechanism for scrolling through shows.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Netflix’s hack day has produced some creative ideas. In March, engineers were able to stream Netflix on an original Nintendo NES game console, which resulted in some funny outcomes, including getting to see what “House of Cards” looked like in a 2-bit format.

Last year, Netflix employees combined the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset with the Netflix experience in a project they called Oculix, which allowed the wearer to use head motions and their gaze as a mouse to browse Netflix titles. This

actually led to an official Netflix and Oculus virtual reality app that launched recently for Samsung’s Gear VR headset.

