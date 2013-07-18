Netflix Gets Its First Emmy Nominations

Nominations for this years Emmys are happening right now.



Most notably, Netflix got 14 nominations for its original shows like “House of Cards” and “Arrested Development.”

It’s the first time Netflix has received an Emmy nomination.

Jason Bateman, the star of the fourth season of “Arrested Development,” was nominated for the lead actor in a comedy category.

“House of Cards,” the political drama starring Kevin Spacey, was nominated for nine Emmys.

This is a big deal for Netflix, which has been making a big push to produce original programming for its streaming video service.

