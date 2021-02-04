Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' received a Golden Globes nomination for best comedy and people are confused

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ received two nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The 78th annual Golden Globes nominations were announced Wednesday.

Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” was nominated in the best comedy series category.

Fans are wondering if it’s a joke, noting the show wasn’t very good.

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations were announced Wednesday morning. And among the biggest surprises was that Netflix‘s “Emily in Paris” was nominated not once, but twice.

It’s up for best comedy series or musical while the show’s star, Lily Collins, was nominated for best actress.

The comedy stars Colins as a struggling American who moves from Chicago to Paris to work at a marketing firm.

Many on social media were confused by the show’s nomination for best comedy, especially because the show’s reviews are tepid at best. It currently sits at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ummmm I know it's been a wacky year, but how was #EmilyInParis possibly nominated for a #GoldenGlobe. Did people…uh watch it? #GoldenGlobes — Margy Levinson (@Margy830) February 3, 2021

Hahahahahaha #EmilyInParis just got nominated for Best Comedy Series at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CXjRReKZ2k — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) February 3, 2021

Also, #EmilyinParis? Really?? Were voters really that deprived of international travel they had to vote for an escapist piece of blergh? (I watched every episode.) #globes — Katie Holderith (@k_hold_) February 3, 2021

#EmilyInParis got a Golden Globe nom for Best Comedy but not #WhatWeDoInTheShadows? I see. So the HFPA is just trolling now. — Claire McCann (@ClaireEMcC) February 3, 2021

Even people who enjoyed the series said it didn’t deserve a nomination.

#EmilyInParis is a good show, very fresh and enjoyable but definitely not #GoldenGlobes material. — Dunham????⚡????️ (@BrightWAley) February 3, 2021

The show was nominated alongside “The Flight Attendant,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Great,” and “Ted Lasso.”



Many are wondering why other shows like HBO’s powerful “I May Destroy You,” Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” or NBC’s darling “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” weren’t nominated instead.

“I May Destroy You” navigates the trauma of trying to piece together a sexual assault with dark humour.

Netflix’s comedy follows a young girl navigating school as her life is humorously narrated by John McEnroe.

“Zoey’s” is a musical about a young woman who hears people’s thoughts as songs. Still, the series’ main star, Jane Levy, received a nomination for best actress in a comedy or musical.

The lack of diversity on this nominee list is insulting. — Caleigh. (@caleighalleyne) February 3, 2021

@MichaelaCoel and #IMayDestroyYou being snubbed at #GoldenGlobes is an abomination to all young, talented and bold creators with groundbreaking ideas who pay with blood to shake up this stale industry. Meanwhile #EmilyInParis gets multiple noms ???? Give me a break… ???????? pic.twitter.com/D3CkwgrUIs — Artur Zaremba (@ArturZaremba) February 3, 2021

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air on NBC on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

