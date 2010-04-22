NETFLIX EARNINGS PREVIEW: No Blowout Expected

Netflix reports first quarter earnings this afternoon. Join us here for LIVE coverage, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. We’ll also cover Netflix’s earnings call live at 6 p.m. ET.



While Netflix shares have risen more than 70% since late January, the Street is not expecting a blowout quarter. Consensus estimates are within the bounds of Netflix’s guidance.

This means that if Netflix did have a big quarter (like Apple did yesterday), shares could jump after hours. Similarly, if Netflix can’t make these easy hurdles, look out below. The stock is already expensive, trading at a 44X PE ratio.

On Netflix’s earnings call, we’ll be looking to hear about how streaming growth is going, especially thanks to new placement on the Nintendo Wii. And we’re interested in hearing how Netflix is doing on the iPad, though we don’t expect the company to share many details.

Key Stats:

Revenue: $493 million consensus, $490-496 million guidance

EPS: $0.54 consensus, $0.47-0.58 guidance

Subscribers: 13.7 million consensus, 13.6-13.8 million guidance

Q2 sub guidance: 14.2 million consensus

2010 sub guidance: 16.1 million consensus

Here’s Citi analyst Mark Mahaney’s “Cheat Sheet” for Netflix earnings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.