NETFLIX EARNINGS: Here Are The Only Two Numbers You Need To Know

Netflix reports Q4 results today after the bell. Stay tuned to SAI for live coverage.



The most important stats, as usual, will be Netflix’s subscriber growth.

So the numbers to look out for are:

Q4: Netflix needs to beat 19.5 million subscribers to make people happy.

2011 Guidance: Netflix needs to beat 28 million subscribers to make people happy.

As far as the other metrics, here’s Citi analyst Mark Mahaney’s “cheat sheet.”

