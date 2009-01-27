Netflix's Christmas Likely Strong, How About 2009? (NFLX)

Netflix has already told us that its Q4 was “remarkably strong.” So when the company reports Q4 earnings this afternoon, investors will be paying much more attention to Netflix’s Q1 and 2009 guidance.
We’ll cover Netflix’s (NFLX) earnings and conference call LIVE this afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Refresh our homepage for the latest.
What would a good Q1 look like? Somewhere between $371-375 million in revenue and 9.6-9.75 million total subscribers, representing growth around 15-18%, according to Citi analyst Mark Mahaney.
We’ll also be listening for any comments Netflix can share about the progress of its digital streaming service and the health of the online ad market, where Netflix is a big buyer. Please join us today at 4.
Key Stats:
- Q4 revenue: $354 million consensus, $351-357 million guidance
- Q4 EPS: $0.34 consensus, $0.30-0.38 guidance
- Q4 total subs: 9.15-9.2 million (Citi), 8.85-9.15 million guidance
- Q1 revenue guidance: $371 million consensus
- Q1 EPS guidance: $0.30 consensus
- Q1 total sub guidance: 9.6-9.75 million (Citi)
- FY revenue guidance: $1.54 billion consensus
- FY EPS guidance: $1.49 consensus
- FY total sub guidance: 10.25-10.5 million (Citi)
