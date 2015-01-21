LIVE: Netflix Beats On Earnings, Stock Is Up 11%

Netflix’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2014 are out.
Here are the most important numbers, versus the Street’s expectations:
EPS: GAAP EPS $US1.35 vs. $US0.72 expected
Revenue: $US1.48 billion vs. $US1.49 billion expected
Subscribers: 54.5 million streaming paid members and 57.4 total members. 2.3 million international subscriber adds vs. 2.1 million estimated.
The stock was way up, about 11% in after-hours trading, likely because Netflix beat expectation on streaming subscriber additions and strong earnings.
Netflix also announced it will stream Sony’s “The Interview” at no extra cost to subscribers starting January 24.
More to come…
Refresh this post for the latest.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.