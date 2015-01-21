LIVE: Netflix Beats On Earnings, Stock Is Up 11%

Nathaniel Bell for Netflix The new season of Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ premieres next month.

Netflix’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2014 are out.

Here are the most important numbers, versus the Street’s expectations:

EPS: GAAP EPS $US1.35 vs. $US0.72 expected

Revenue: $US1.48 billion vs. $US1.49 billion expected

Subscribers: 54.5 million streaming paid members and 57.4 total members. 2.3 million international subscriber adds vs. 2.1 million estimated.

The stock was way up, about 11% in after-hours trading, likely because Netflix beat expectation on streaming subscriber additions and strong earnings.

Netflix also announced it will stream Sony’s “The Interview” at no extra cost to subscribers starting January 24.

