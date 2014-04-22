LIVE: Netflix Earnings Are Out, It Announces Plans For A Price Raise

Netflix shares are up over 5% in after-hours trading in reaction to the company’s latest earnings report.

The full shareholder letter from Netflix here (PDF).

The biggest news is that Netflix plans to raise the price of a subscription for any new streaming customers by $US1-$2. Existing customers will be able to keep paying $US7.99 per month.

This is a pretty smart idea since it encourages current customers to stay on Netflix, while also grabbing more money from new customers.

In terms of Netflix’s performance for the first quarter, things are pretty much in-line:

Revenue is $US1.27 billion versus $US1.27 billion expected.

EPS is $0.86 versus $US0.83 expected.

U.S. subscribers are 35.7 million, which is right in line with its forecast last quarter, but might be below some expectations.

Here’s the complete shareholder letter:

Netflix earnings report Q1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.