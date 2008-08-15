Netflix DVD Shipments Stalled Due To Mysterious Technical Problem (NFLX)

Netflix (NFLX) has barely mailed out any DVDs since Tuesday due to a mysterious techical problem in its shipping infrastructure, the WSJ reports. While this isn’t affecting the Web site, or the company’s ability to stream movies on-demand, Netflix made no DVD shipments to customers on Tuesday or Thursday and only managed to get a fraction of rentals out on Wednesday. The delay is affecting a third of Netflix’s 8.4 million subscribers.



More bizarre: Spokesman Steve Swasey says the company still doesn’t know the cause or when it might be fixed.

From the WSJ:

The outage to its shipping system is only the second in the company’s history, Mr. Swasey said. The first occurred in March, when both the Netflix Web site and the technology behind its shipping system were disrupted for about 24 hours.

After that incident, Netflix automatically applied a 5% discount on the monthly bill to customers who experienced a delay in receiving their orders. Mr. Swasey said Netflix would also give a discount to customers inconvenienced by the latest outage, though he said the figure hadn’t been determined yet.

