Netflix donates $1 million to a new fund supporting Australian film and television industry workers affected by production shutdowns

Netflix and Support Act announced a new Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund to help workers in the film and television industry affected by production shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Support Act is a charity organisation that provides crisis relief services to people in Australia’s music industry.

Netflix is donating $1 million to Support Act for the fund.

The streaming giant, together with charity organisation Support Act, announced a new COVID-19 Film and Television Emergency Relief Fund for workers hardest hit by production shutdowns in the film and television industry. Support Act provides crisis relief services to people in the music industry following an injury, if they need mental health support or any other crisis.

Netflix is donating $1 million to Support Act to launch the fund, which will be available to vulnerable and casual workers who aren’t able to work during the shutdowns. Workers such as coordinators, assistants, technicians and make-up artists – who often get paid hourly wages and work on a project to project basis – can apply to get a $1000 one-time payment through the fund. Applications open on June 15.

“We’re grateful to be able to work with Support Act to establish the Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund,” Netflix Director of Content for SEA and Australia, Myleeta Aga said in a statement. “We want to help those in the Australian screen industry who most need financial assistance, especially casual workers hit by the current crisis.”

The COVID-19 Film and Television Emergency Relief Fund is part of Netflix’s broader US$100 million fund – which later increased to $150 million – mostly used to assist workers affected on its own productions around the world.

On top of the relief fund, Netflix will also donate to Support Act so it can continue providing relief services to those in the music industry.

Support Act CEO Clive Miller said in a statement the company welcomed the opportunity to partner with Netflix to provide this funding.

“The Board of Support Act recognises the huge impact that COVID-19 has had on production personnel across all of the creative industries, and the strong alignment that exists between the music industry and the Screen Arts,” he said.

