Some Hollywood blockbuster movies are about to disappear from Netflix

Netflix will no longer be able to show several high-profile Hollywood movies to US viewers, including recent versions of Transformers and Hunger Games, because its distribution deal with a cable network is not being renewed, according to a Recode report.

Netlfix is not renewing its 5-year deal with Epix, Recode reports, noting that the online video streaming service believes its recent original content efforts are more important.

“Our focus has shifted to provide great movies and TV series for our members that are exclusive to Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson told Recode.

Netflix has stepped up efforts in recent years to develop its own original television shows, such as popular series “Orange is the New Black” and “House of Cards,” as well as feature-length films.

Epix is pay TV network owned by MGM, Lion’s Gate Entertainment and Viacom’s Paramount. Among the films that Netflix will no longer provide US customers at the end of September are “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “World War Z,” Recode reports.

