Netflix Pays $1 Billion To Get Gossip Girl, And Other CW Shows For The Next 8 Years

Photo: AP

Blake Lively and the Gossip Girl gang are coming to Netflix.The company agreed to a eight-year, $1 billion deal with Time Warner and CBS to stream shows from the CW Network, The New York Times reports.



The offerings will include “Gossip Girl,” “Vampire Diaries,” and six other shows. They will be available starting October 15.

UPDATE: The Los Angeles Times has a lot of additional details.

