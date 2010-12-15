Netflix, Dish, Skype, And Amazon Oppose Net Neutrality In Latest Shot At FCC

Netflix, Dish, Skype, and Amazon were part of a small group which met last week with the FCC to oppose the net neutrality proposal. In the subsequent letter which was just filed, these Web companies lay out an array of problems. The letter is here and highlights are below:



“unanimous unwillingness to support the proposed open Internet framework in its present form”

“argued that the investment community will welcome the certainty that comes with effective rules that are not subject to repeated judicial attack”

“a wireless regime that merely prohibits blocking of websites is especially incomplete inasmuch as the future of wireless innovation is based more and more on applications, including cloud-based applications, that are not web-based”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.