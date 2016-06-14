Netflix says there are 3 kinds of binge-watchers -- find out which one you are

Chris Weller
Unbreakable kimmy schmidtEric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix

After analysing first-season viewing data on more than 100 shows in 190 countries for a period of seven months, Netflix doesn’t just know that binge-watching exists — it knows exactly what it looks like.

It knows, for instance, which 13 shows you’re likely to binge-watch the fastest and which ones you’ll binge on the most. By combing through the data, Netflix also determined which shows and genres are most likely to elicit binge-watching behaviour.

They delineated the programs along a spectrum called “The Netflix binge scale.” At one end are the “Shows to Savour.” At the other end are “Shows to Devour.” Thrills and horror shows get gobbled up in a matter of days, as viewers sit rapt on the edge or their seat (or tucked safely under a blanket). Irreverent comedies and political dramas are more thought-provoking, prompting viewers to reflect between episodes.

Depending on your tastes, you probably fit one of three profiles outlined by the binge scale.

Netflix bingingSkye Gould/Tech Insider

Because Netflix releases new seasons of its original shows all at once, spurred by research that finds people prefer to watch episodes in batches, the company is in a better position to analyse this kind of data than any cable providers.

As a result, it can measure with stunning precision what kinds of shows compel people to keep pressing “Next Episode.” Then it can tailor future programming to those tastes, ensuring your binge-watching habits continue.

