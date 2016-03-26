Netflix has revealed an elite category of binge-watcher, and they honestly sound a bit terrifying

You might like to consider yourself the king or queen of binge-watching, but you probably don’t binge as hard as one particular group of people, according to Netflix’s VP of product innovation, Todd Yellin.

In a video describing how Netflix views binge-watching, Yellin said there was a percentage of Netflix users who will finish a Netflix series in the exact amount of time it has been up.

“There is a tiny minority of people who will just binge through the whole thing in the exact amount of time, from the second we launch it at midnight California time,” he said. “13 hours later, or exactly how many hours are in the show, they will finish.”

Granted, Yellin says this is a tiny percentage of the Netflix-loving population, but the fact that it exists at all is truly astounding.

A recent Deloitte survey found that of 2,200 US respondents, 70% binge-watched, averaging five episodes in one sitting. Among millennials, 35% did it on a weekly basis.

Now Netflix is telling us that some small percentage of that population actually sits down at midnight and watches a dozen hours of “House of Cards” straight. That is … impressive?

Yellin didn’t give any insight into who these people are, although one possibility is that some of them are pirates who are ripping the series to post on torrent sites as quickly as possible.

Still, it’s more fun to imagine superfans settling into a marathon binge session as soon as their favourite new Netflix series comes out.

