Netflix just released a stealthy new teaser for its giant superhero show 'Defenders'

Netflix and Marvel just released a new teaser for their upcoming “Defenders” series without an official announcement, and it reveals an August debut date.

In the black-and-white, 17-second teaser, Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones), aka Iron Fist, are in an elevator together. At one point, Jessica takes out the elevator’s security camera with a headbutt. At that moment, the camera’s timestamp reads 08:18:20:17. That refers to August 18, 2017, or when “Defenders” will come out on Netflix.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Watch the “Defenders” teaser below:

