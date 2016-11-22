Here's everything coming to Netflix in December

December is almost here and Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming site.

Get ready for a lot of new and returning original Netflix series. Along with a second season of “Fuller House,” there are nearly 30 new and returning Netflix originals.

There’s the return of some classics including “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Animal House.” Netflix will also feature this year’s Spock documentary and, just in time for Christmas, this year’s summer blockbuster “Captain America: Civil War” will be available.

Here’s the full list of December releases. We’ve highlighted some favourites below.

Available 12/1/2016

“Always” (1989)

“Angels in the Snow” (2015)

“Beverly Hills Cop” (1984)

“Beyond Bollywood” (2014)

“Black Snake Moan” (2007)

“Chill with Bob Ross” Collection (1990)

“Compulsion” (1959)

“D2: The Mighty Ducks” (1994)

“David Blaine: Street Magic” (1997)

“Dreamland” (2010)

“For the Love of Spock” (2016)

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” Season 2 (2015)

“Glory Daze: The Life and Time of Michael Alig” (2016)

“Harry and the Hendersons” (1987)

“Hitler: A Career” (1977)

“Holiday Engagement” (2011)

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989)

“House of Wax” (2006)

“Hannibal” (2001)

“Merli” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Merry Kissmas” (2015)

“National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978)

“Picture Perfect” (1997)

“Rainbow Time” (2016)

“Rodeo & Juliet” (2015)

“Swept Under” (2016)

“Switchback” (1997)

“The Angry Birds Movie” (2016)

“The Crucible” (1996)

“The Little Rascals” (1994)

“The Legend of Bagger Vance” (2000)

“The Rock” (1996)

“The Spirit of Christmas” (2015)

“Toys” (1992)

“Uncle Nick” (2015)

“Waking Life” (2001)

“Way of the Dragon” (1972)

“We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story” (1993)

“White Girl” (2016)

“Wildflower” (2016)

“Zero Point” (2014)

Available 12/2/2016

“Fauda” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Hip Hop Evolution” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Pacific Heat” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/3/2016

“Lost & Found Music Studios” Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/5/2016

“Mad” (2016)

“The Good Neighbour” (2016)

Available 12/6/2016

“Blue Jay”

“Homeland (Iraq Year Zero)” Season 1

“Reggie Watts: Spatial” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Devil Dolls” (2016)

“The Model” (2016)

Available 12/8/2016

“The Cuba Libre Story: Season 1” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/9/2016

“Captive” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Cirque du Soleil Junior – Luna Petunia” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Club de Cuervos” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Fuller House” Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Four Seasons in Havana” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Medici: Masters of Florence” Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Spectral” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“White Rabbit Project” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/10/2016

“Lucky Number Slevin” (2006)

“Phantom of the Theatre” (2016)

Available 12/11/2016

“Breaking a Monster” (2016)

Available 12/12/2016

“Ricardo O’Farrill: Christmas Special” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/13/2016

“Colony” Season 1

“Killswitch” (2016)

“I Am Not a Serial Killer” (2016)

“Nobel” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/14/2016

“Versailles” Season 1 (2015)

Available 12/16/2016

“Barry” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Call Me Francis” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Crazyhead” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“No Second Chance” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Rats” (2016)

“The Adventures of Puss in Boots” Season 4 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/19/2016

“Miss Stevens” (2016)

Available 12/20/2016

“Disorder” (2015)

“Gabriel Iglesias: Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” Season 6 (2016)

“Ten Per cent” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Break” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/23/16

“Travellers” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Trollhunters” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/25/16

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

“When Hari Got Married” (2013)

Available 12/27/16

“Ajin” Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Chasing Cameron” Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/28/16

“Comedy Bang! Bang!” Season 5 (2016)

Available 12/29/16

“The Hollywood Shorties” (2016)

Available 12/30/16

“The Eighties” Season 1 (2016)

Available 12/31/16

“Big in Bollywood” (2011)

