An essential recap of everything that's happened in 'Dark' so far

Netflix Jonas and Martha in ‘Dark’ season three.

With the final season of Netflix’s “Dark” around the corner, we’re here to recap the mind-twisting first two seasons.

From Jonas and Martha’s complicated romantic history, to the revelation of Adam, multiple worlds, and more, here you’ll find all the essential information you should remember before season three.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for seasons one and two of “Dark.”

The final season of Netflix’s “Dark” is nearly upon us, so we’re here to help fans who want a refresher of the basics before diving back into the twisty world of Winden, Germany.

If you want a more detailed recap of the season two finale, read our full explainer here. And remember: We don’t have all the answers yet. There are still plenty of questions left heading into the final season of “Dark” (you can read our list of ongoing mysteries here).

But for now, we’ve truncated all the essential information you should have top-of-mind going into season three before it premieres on June 27.

Keep reading for a summary of the major plot point in season one and two of Netflix’s “Dark.”

“Dark” is a series about factions of people, most of whom are related to one another through generations of small-town links, fighting for control of time travel.

Netflix Claudia is one of the leaders fighting for control of time travel.

In the town of Winden, Germany, there are several families who are all interconnected thanks to a 33-year-cycle of trauma. The cycles take place primarily in the years 2019-2020, 1986-1987, and 1953-1954.

The three main people involved in this battle are Jonas (also called Adam), Claudia, and Martha.

Netflix Middle-aged Jonas and young Jonas together in season one of ‘Dark.’

Jonas Kahnwald is a teenager when we first meet him in the pilot episode of “Dark.”

Claudia is an adult woman who has harnessed the power of time travel and is guiding Jonas through learning about it.

Martha is a teenager who Jonas loves – but they’re relationship is complicated.

Martha and Jonas are technically aunt and nephew, because Jonas’ father is Martha’s younger brother who got stuck in the past.

Netflix Martha in season one of ‘Dark.’

Martha’s little brother, Mikkel, goes missing in the pilot episode of “Dark.” He time travelled to 1986 and got stuck there. So Mikkel changes his name to Michael, grows up, gets married, and eventually has a child: Jonas.

Mikkel dies by suicide just a few months before his younger self goes missing in 2019. It’s a trippy paradox.

Martha, Jonas, Claudia, and everyone else in Winden is stuck in a closed loop of tragic events.

Netflix The doorway to the cave’s passage, which was created by the Sic Mundus group at an unknown time.

There are multiple devices that have been built and changed hands over the years that help maintain the loop of time travel. One of those is a tunnel located in a cave system in Winden, which acts as a passage between 1953, 1986, and 2019.

There’s also a device which seems to activate a wormhole, or trigger an apocalyptic explosion.

Throughout season one and two of “Dark,” Jonas works with either Adam or Claudia to seemingly attempt to alter or change the cycle of events that keeps happening.

One thing to note: There is a notebook with a trinity knot (or “triquetra”) symbol on its cover, which seems to hold a complete account of all the time travelling and cycles people undergo.

Netflix Noah holding the notebook in season one.

But we don’t yet know who created this notebook. It appears sometimes to be in Noah’s possession, and other times to be in Claudia’s or Adam’s.

The cave system, along with a key underground bunker, are connected to the nuclear power plant in Winden.

Netflix The God Particle triggered above the Winden nuclear power plant.

There was an accident at the power plant which led to the creation of the wormhole material known as the God Particle.

But the fight for control of time travel is more ancient than the nuclear power plant.

Netflix The Sic Mundus group use a lot of imagery connected with Hermeticism.

In season two, we learned that a mysterious figure named Adam had been leading a group of cult-like people in the quest for creating a “paradise” or world without time.

Adam is Jonas — just grown up and unrecognizable thanks to his scarred face.

Netflix Adam as seen in season two of ‘Dark.’

Adam says at one point that his travels through time led to his changed appearance.

Claudia is working in opposition to Adam, even though she’s trying to help the younger versions of Jonas.

Netflix A younger Claudia in the 1980s.

We don’t yet know exactly how Jonas transformed into Adam, not just physically but also mentally. His goals seems opposed to that of young Jonas, who wants to simply end the horrors and save his friends and Martha.

You can read our full list of unanswered questions left before season three of “Dark” here.

Noah was one of the main people who worked under Adam.

Netflix Noah in season one of ‘Dark.’

Passing himself off as a priest, Noah was responsible for the kidnapping and murder of many children. He claimed to be working for the side of “light,” aka in opposition to Claudia.

We learned in season two that Noah is the father of Charlotte, and Charlotte’s own daughter (Elisabeth) is her mother.

Netflix Elisabeth and Charlotte in 2019 in ‘Dark.’

Thanks to Noah’s ability to time travel, Noah and Elisabeth met when they were both young. They grew into adults between the year 2019 and 2053, and along the way had baby Charlotte.

But someone took baby Charlotte and placed her back in time, so that Charlotte grew up throughout the ’80s and had a family of her own – eventually giving birth to Elisabeth.

Again, this is a trippy paradox.

So the adult-Noah’s “evil” actions were all done for the sake of trying to find his daughter, Charlotte, and get revenge on Claudia.

Netflix Agnes and Tronte Nielsen, Noah’s sister and nephew.

Noah shoots and kills the older Claudia, believing her to hold the answer to Charlotte’s location. But she didn’t.

When Noah went to confront Adam, he was shot and killed by a woman named Agnes (his sister).

As for Charlotte, the adult Charlotte in 2019 and 2020 is working as a detective.

Netflix Charlotte in the bunker.

Her husband is Peter Doppler, the son of Helge (a man who worked with Noah starting at a young age).

Peter wound up learning the truth about time travel and the mysterious bunker that was used to hold Noah’s captives and test a time travel device.

Together Peter and Charlotte started learning more about time travel.

Netflix Peter Doppler, Charlotte’s husband and Elisabeth’s father.

They had a notebook (brown leather with a trinity knot symbol on it), which contained detailed information about the three time cycles and time travel.

Charlotte was also looking into H.G. Tannhaus, the man who raised her as his adopted granddaughter.

Netflix H.G. Tannhaus is a clockmaker and an expert on concepts around time travel and paradoxes.

We don’t know how Charlotte got to be in Tannhaus’ custody, but we do know that he raised her and she never knew who her parents were.

In season two, Noah turned up and revealed to the adult Charlotte that he was her father.

But we need to back up, and trace Jonas’ season two journey.

Netflix Young Helge and Jonas touching hands through a wormhole, which allows them to time travel.

Jonas ended season one by accidentally travelling to the year 2052. Once there, he realised that his middle-aged self had set off an apocalyptic event. All Jonas wants is to get back to the year 2020 and somehow undo all the disaster.

Jonas tries to trespass and get into the power plant, where the black mass (aka God Particle) is hidden.

Netflix Jonas in 2052 among the destroyed town of Winden.

He’s caught by Elisabeth – who is middle aged herself by 2052 – and nearly hung to death. Elisabeth changes her mind at the last moment, leaving Jonas with a gruesome scar around his neck.

A young woman named Silja eventually helps Jonas get back into the power plant.

Netflix Silja in season two.

Thanks to Silja, Jonas is able to travel back in time. That’s when he goes back to 1921 and encounters his older, scarred self: Adam.

Adam lies to the younger Jonas and tells him he can prevent everything bad from happening if he stops his father from dying by suicide.

Netflix Mikkel/Michael when he’s grown up.

Jonas travels forward in time to June 20th, 2019. But when he confronts his father, we realise that the only reason why Mikkel/Michael ever died was because Jonas came and told him about his death, effectively giving him the idea. Another trippy paradox.

Claudia turns up, and brings Jonas back to her “side.” The younger Jonas learns what he can about time travel, Sic Mundus, and Adam.

Julia Terjung/Netflix Louis Hoffman plays Jonas in ‘Dark.’

Claudia has the younger Jonas go back in time, to 1987, and show her younger self the passageway in the Winden caves.

The day the “apocalypse” is set to happen on June 27, 2020, and there are two versions of Jonas working to try and prevent some major events.

Netflix Hannah in season one of ‘Dark.’

The younger Jonas is primarily with Claudia. The middle-aged Jonas, known in season one as “The Stranger,” has been talking to his own mother Hannah and Mikkel’s mother Katharina.

Hannah learns about time-travel, and goes back to the year 1954 using the passageway.

Netflix Urlich outside the Winden caves in ‘Dark.’

In season one, Mikkel’s father (and Katharina’s husband) Ulrich travelled to 1953 to attempt to prevent Mikkel from ever disappearing. He attacked the young Helge Doppler, and was arrested and jailed.

Hannah and Ulrich have a fraught past. They were having an affair when Mikkel disappeared.

Stefan Erhard/Netflix Young Katharina and young Urlich.

Hannah has always had a vindictive and manipulative streak. She was jealous of Katharina and Ulrich’s relationship when she was younger, and falsely accused Ulrich of sexually assaulting Katharina as an attempt to ruin their relationship.

In 1954, Hannah claims at first to be Ulrich’s wife. But when she sees him jailed, she refuses to help get him free.

Netflix Shani Atias plays Hannah on ‘Dark.’

Realising Ulrich’s heart lies with his real family, Hannah allows him to stay imprisoned in the past. The final scene of her and young Egon Tiedemann (who is Claudia’s father) implies that Hannah plans to stay in 1954 and possibly start a new affair.

Egon Tiedemann’s wife, Doris, was having an affair of her own in 1954.

Netflix Doris Tiedemann, Claudia’s mother.

Doris began a romantic relationship with Agnes Nielsen when she came to stay in their house. Agnes brought her son, Tronte, who started his own close relationship with young Claudia.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Katharina is also learning about time-travel and the passageway.

Netflix Katharina in the caves.

Katharina is desperate to find both her son (Mikkel) and husband (Ulrich). She goes into the Winden caves and through the passageway in the final episode of season two.

Just before the apocalypse, young Noah found middle-aged Jonas and gave him a letter.

Netflix Young Noah in season two.

Noah claims the letter is from Martha. We didn’t see what was written in it, but whatever it was shook Jonas. He said it couldn’t be real.

Noah tells this Jonas to save Martha and their friends, and to continue the next cycle so that Martha can live.

Middle-aged Jonas had brought Martha to the bunker, hoping to save her.

Netflix Martha in ‘Dark’ season two.

But Martha escapes. She goes to Jonas’ house, and then the young Jonas finds her there. After many years of loving one another but never managing to actually be together, Jonas and Martha kiss.

Then Adam shows up, and shoots and kills Martha.

Netflix Adam in season two of ‘Dark.’

Adam (who, again, is older Jonas) tells his younger self that the pain of Martha’s loss is what will eventually help him become the man he’s meant to be.

Jonas barely accepts Martha’s death before a different Martha comes into the room.

Netflix The alternate version of Martha who shows up at the end of season two.

This new Martha, who has bangs and shorter hair, tells Jonas he has to come with her. She also says the question isn’t from “what time,” but from “what world.” This introduced a whole new slew of questions about the potential for multiple worlds and multiple versions of the characters.

You can read more about the major events in the season two finale in our long explainer here.

Meanwhile the middle-aged Jonas went and found Bartosz, Magnus, and Franziska.

Netflix Martha, Bartosz, Magnus, and Franziska.

Bartosz is Claudia’s grandson, and Martha’s ex-boyfriend (and Jonas’ once-best-friend). Magnus is Martha’s brother. Together with Mikkel, the three of them are Ulrich and Katharina’s kids.

Franziska is Elisabeth’s older sister, and the oldest daughter of Peter and Charlotte.

Netflix Franziska and Magnus in season one of ‘Dark.’

Franziska and Magnus started a romantic relationship in the first season of the show.

So middle-aged Jonas finds Bartosz, Magnus, and Franziska all together, and says he’s going to save them all.

Netflix Jonas with Bartosz, Franziska, and Magnus and the time travel machine.

Using one of the time travelling machines, Jonas disappears the four of them from Winden in 2020 – but we don’t yet know where they went.

In the nuclear power plant, Charlotte sees the God Particle activated.

Netflix Elisabeth and Charlotte looking through the wormhole.

A wormhole opens, and she sees her daughter/mother Elisabeth in the year 2053 through the opening. They reach to touch hands, presumably transporting themselves somewhere (or somewhen) new, just like Jonas did in the season one finale.

Young Noah, along with Claudia and her daughter Regina, plus Peter and young Elisabeth, are in the bunker when the explosion happens.

Netflix Claudia, Regina, Peter, and Elisabeth.

So all five of them are presumed to have survived the Apocalypse, though again, we don’t know for certain yet.

There are many, many other details throughout the first two seasons you might want to refresh your memory on. For more, you can visit the official “Dark” website which lists all of the main characters and their overarching storylines across both seasons.

