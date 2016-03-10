Netflix's 'Daredevil' season-2 teaser shows off new characters and gear to get fans excited

The second season of “Daredevil” brings new characters and new costumes.

Daredevil’s new garb was shown at the end of the first season, but a just-released teaser for the Netflix series shows off his gear. And it does the same for the Punisher and Elektra, who will be introduced this season.

The show’s official Twitter also released a photo of the three to get people pumped for the show’s return.

“Daredevil” returns to Netflix March 18.

Watch the teaser below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

