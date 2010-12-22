Photo: AP Images

Well, this is interesting. Netflix is a celebrated company with a talented and well-liked CEO. But careers community Glassdoor.com has a review from employees that says that Netflix runs on a “culture of fear.”This is all the more damning considering that Netflix circulated a while ago a long presentation on their culture and how awesome it was. That presentation became a darling of web heads and one more sign of Netflix’s excellence.



Here’s the other side of that story:

Netflix brags about paying its employees well. Does it? The pay is “not a lot above market, but a bit above market.”

“A total fear of failure permeates the ranks.” Basically, you get one mistake, and after that you’re fired.

As a result, the company has a turnover rate of 20%.

There are no processes for doing stuff and everybody wings it. And because firings happen so often, people basically spend their days covering their asses. And because there are no processes, employees aren’t evaluated objectively, and people are fired and rewarded through politics.

“The culture of fear is so ingrained in Netflix that many managers only have one tool for managing their directs, and that is to threaten to fire them.”

We’ll say one thing in Netflix’s defence, which is that great CEOs often leave a trail of disgruntled former employees because of how demanding they are. One person’s utter lack of process is another person’s culture of innovation; one person’s culture of fear is another’s high performance ethos. We’re sure similar articles could be written about Apple or Facebook — probably not Google, but maybe the company’s relaxed attitude to people management is a reason why its top performers are moving on.

Work or worked at Netflix? Love it there? Hate it? [email protected] — anonymity guaranteed.

Now Read: 11 Reasons Some Investors Think Netflix’s Stock Is Going To Get Crushed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.