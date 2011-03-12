Netflix Content Boss: "Nobody Goes To Facebook To Watch Movies"

Ted on the right

Photo: Flickr/Droidman

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos is shrugging off the idea that Facebook could become a destination for people watching movies saying, “Nobody goes to Facebook to watch movies.”Sure, they don’t now, but if big movie companies start putting more and more movies on Facebook, it would be a welcomed convenience for many Facebook users.



This doesn’t mean Netflix is in any sort of immediate threat. Netflix has a big library of films and offers all you can eat content.

But, if we were Sarandos we wouldn’t be so flip. (In fairness to him, we don’t have a transcript of his talk, and we’re going off a Bloomberg report, so maybe they just grabbed the most interesting quote.)

All of this is in reaction to news that Warner would offer a rental of Dark Knight through Facebook, which sent Netflix’s stock crashing earlier this week.

