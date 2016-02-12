Netflix has completed its move to the cloud -- and it's a big win for Amazon

Netflix has completed its move to the cloud, according to Fortune.

The process, which started seven years ago, means that Netflix no longer uses its own data centres to host its video service and will now use Amazon Web Services, which is run by Amazon. The company will also use some Google services for its archives.

Netflix accounts for around 40% of total internet traffic at peak times, ahead of YouTube, which accounts for 15%, and Facebook, which accounts for 2.7%.

“We rely on the cloud for all of our scalable computing and storage needs — our business logic, distributed databases and big data processing/analytics, recommendations, transcoding, and hundreds of other functions that make up the Netflix application,” a Netflix blog post reads.

The company’s DVD business will still use Netflix’s own data centres, however. The company has around 4.5 million subscribers to its DVD service, down from 13 million in 2011.

Microsoft and Amazon are currently engaged in a “street battle” over the services market, which brought in around $6.9 billion (£4.7 billion) for Microsoft last quarter and $2 billion (£1.3 billion) for Amazon last year.

