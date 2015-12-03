Netflix competitor Stan has hired a marketing expert from CommSec

Image: Official poster Hunger Games

Stan, the local $100 million joint venture between Nine and Fairfax Media challenging Netflix, has grabbed an executive from CommSec to run its marketing.

Melanie Novacan, a senior manager for brand, acquisition, sponsorship and cross sell at CommSec, has been appointed to the new role of marketing director.

Stan says it now has more than 500,000 subscribers signed up, reaching more than 1.2 million viewers, since launching in January.

The new figure is a more than 10% higher than the 450,000 number released early last month at Fairfax Media’s AGM but well below the estimate of 1 million for the American stream media giant Netflix, which launched in Australia in March.

Like Netflix, Stan is building it own content, commissioning Wolf Creek, a drama series based on the hit big-screen Australian thriller.

Stan CEO Mike Sneesby says growth in brand awareness has been above expectation, enabling Stan to shift its marketing and media strategy more aggressively into digital channels.

“Melanie’s depth of experience in brand and acquisition marketing will be a core factor in evolving Stan’s marketing strategy as our business and brand reaches more and more Australians,” Sneesby says.

“Last month we passed an important milestone with 500,000 subscribers signed up to Stan since launch.”

Novacan says: “Stan represents a fantastic opportunity for growth. With the best streaming content in the market and an impressive lineup of highly anticipated exclusive premieres in 2016, Stan’s subscribers have a lot to look forward to. I am very grateful to be part of the team bringing this to market.”

Melanie Novacan starts in the new role today.

* Disclosure: Business Insider is published by Allure Media, which is 100% owned by Fairfax Media.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.