Netflix competitor Stan expects to hit 100,000 subscribers by next month

Better Call Saul will be on Stan first in Australia. Picture: Sony

Stan, the $100 million Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment joint venture, is ahead of expectations in winning subscribers.

According to Fairfax Media’s half year results, the service launched on January 26 has seen subscriber numbers and trends running three to four months months ahead of expectations.

Fairfax says Stan is on track for 100,000 plus sign-ups by mid-March.

The focus now is to broaden delivery mechanisms and distribution channels.

Stan launched with exclusive content including the Breaking Bad spin off Better Call Saul.

The $10 a month all-you-can-eat service is currently offering a 30-day trial.

Netflix, the US streaming Media giant, says it will launch in Australia in March. Stan is also up against local players such as Quickflix and Foxtel’s Presto.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.