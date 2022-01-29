A Colombian show has been a breakout Netflix hit and was its biggest series last week — but it’s not on the service in the US

‘Café con Aroma de Mujer.’ Netflix

The Colombian series “Café con Aroma de Mujer” was Netflix’s most-watched show last week.

It topped the new season of “Ozark,” which debuted on Friday.

The series isn’t available on Netflix in the US, where it aired on Telemundo.

Netflix’s “Ozark” returned for the first half of its final season on Friday to impressive viewership numbers. But it’s not the streamer’s biggest series right now.

The first season of the Colombian series “Café con Aroma de Mujer,” a remake of a 1990s telenovela, was viewed for 96.36 million hours globally from January 17 through January 23, according to Netflix.

“Ozark’s” fourth season was watched for 77.01 million hours last week.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its most popular movies and TV shows based on hours watched during the previous week.

“Café con Aroma de Mujer” has been in Netflix’s list of its top 10 most-watched non-English language shows for four straight weeks. It topped the list the last three weeks, maintaining steady viewership throughout.

December 27 to January 2 — 23.23 million hours (No. 5)

January 3 to January 9 — 82.98 million hours (No. 1)

January 10 to January 16 — 98.85 million hours (No. 1)

January 17 to January 23 — 96.36 million hours (No. 1)

The series isn’t available on Netflix in the US, where it aired on the Telemundo network. Its US streaming home is Peacock, Telemundo parent company NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Telenovelas have been an area of focus for Netflix as it looks to attract more subscribers in Latin America. During the company’s earnings call last week, CFO Spencer Neumann cited “macroeconomic strain” from the coronavirus pandemic in regions like Latin America as a reason for why the company’s growth has slowed.

On Thursday, a Netflix VP of content for Latin America, Roberto Stopello, published a blog post highlighting upcoming novelas that will be released on the streaming service.

“A Netflix novela pairs the best of series with the best of novelas — taking so much of what we love from the novelas we grew up watching, combined with the edge, pace and freedom of the streaming world,” Stopello wrote.