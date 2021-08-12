‘Cocaine Cowboys’ filmmakers take us inside the making of their new Netflix docuseries – from the star witness reaching out on MySpace to getting Pitbull to rap the theme song

For over two decades, director Billy Corben and producer Alfred Spellman have been trying to tell the story of Miami drug kingpins Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon.

Simply known as “Sal and Willy” in the Magic City, the duo used their talents as powerboat-racing champions to traffic cocaine into the US — and in the process built a drug empire.

The wild ride ended with authorities indicting them in one of the largest drug cases in US history after the duo were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the US during the 1980s.

In the years they’ve been trying to tell the story of Sal and Willy, filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman built a franchise telling other Miami drug tales with their popular documentary franchise, “Cocaine Cowboys” (comprised of 2006’s “Cocaine Cowboys,” “2008’s “Cocaine Cowboys 2,” and 2014’s “Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded”).

Now, with the backing of Netflix, Corben and Spellman have finally told Sal and Willy’s story with “Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami.”

Available now on the streaming giant, it’s a thrilling and darkly funny six-episode journey into the heart of a Miami drug-running family.

Insider spoke to Corben and Spellman about how they gained the trust of the kingpins, reveal the importance of a deleted scene, explain how the FBI helped them out, and how they landed Pitbull for the series’ theme song.

WARNING: Spoilers below if you haven’t seen “Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami.”