How to turn on Netflix closed captions and customise them on any device

gorodenkoff/Getty Images You can easily change the font, size, or language of your Netflix subtitles.

You can set up Netflix closed captions or subtitles for any show or movie, with a variety of languages and customisations available.

Netflix users can choose the type of font, background, and preferred languages for subtitles in Account Settings.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Subtitles on Netflix are a great way to keep up with the dialogue of your favourite show or movie without missing a beat, as well as for those who are hearing impaired, or if you are watching a show in a different language.

Netflix gives viewers the option to select a variety of subtitle preferences, including font style, background colour, and text size. While viewing a video, you can also update your preferred language for subtitles.

Accessing subtitle preferences is simple, and enabling those preferences can be done in just a few easy steps, either within the video player window or through Netflix Account Settings.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to turn on Netflix closed captions on your device



If you’re using a computer, tablet, or smartphone: After you’ve selected a title to watch, tap or click the middle of the video player, then select the “Audio & Subtitles” icon and choose a subtitle option.

Business Insider; Netflix The ‘Audio & Subtitles’ icon looks like this text bubble on all devices.

If you’re using a smart TV or gaming console:While viewing the selected title, use your remote’s “down” or “up” arrow to access the video player menu. Then, select the “Audio & Subtitles” icon and choose a subtitle option.

If you’re using an Apple TV: Depending on the Apple TV model you have, either hold down the centre button or swipe down on your Apple TV remote while the selected title is playing. Then, select the “Audio & Subtitles” icon and choose a subtitle option.

How to edit the subtitle appearance in Netflix Account Settings on a computer



1. Log into your Netflix account on your preferred web browser.

2. In the top right corner, hover over your profile icon and select “Account” from the dropdown menu.

3. On the next screen, under “Profile & Parental Controls,” select the profile you would like to manage subtitles for.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose which profile you want to edit.

4. Under the profile’s account settings, select “Change” in the “Subtitle appearance” category.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click ‘Change’ to edit your subtitle preferences.

5. Next, using the dropdown menus, select the desired font and shadow for the subtitle appearance.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose the type of font and shadows you want.

6. Then, select the desired text size, and colours for the subtitle background and window. Subtitle appearance is not available to viewers whose primary language is Thai, Hebrew, Arabic, Romanian, Korean, or Japanese.

7. Select “Save” at the bottom. To reset your subtitle preferences, follow the steps above and then select the “Reset to default” button.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Make sure to click ‘Save.’

8. Open Netflix on your device, and begin watching. Your updated subtitle preferences should now be reflected in the video.

How to change preferred audio or subtitle language in Netflix on your device



1. Launch Netflix on your device.

2. Select a TV show or movie to watch.

3. While the video is playing, hover your mouse or tap in the centre of the screen: The menu items will appear.

4. At the bottom right corner of the video player, select the “Audio & Subtitles” icon (resembling a text bubble).

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click the small speech bubble icon.

5. On the right side of the pop-up menu, you will see “Subtitles” where you can disable subtitles, or select from a list of languages. Netflix usually lists five to seven languages it thinks are relevant based on your location data or preferred settings. Select the desired option, and a white check mark will appear beside your selection and will begin populating on the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose your subtitle and audio language from the pop-up menu.

6. On the left side of the pop-up menu, you will see “Audio” where you can change your audio preference, if there are available audio options other than English.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.