Here's how to get rid of those annoying 'continue watching' pauses in between Netflix shows

When you are binge watching a TV show on Netflix, the 30-second pauses in between shows with the “Continue Watching” pop up can get annoying.

It’s not that they are wasting your time as much as they are repeatedly asking you, “Do you really want to want another episode of this show?” Yes, I do — and I don’t need you to make me reevaluate my life decisions.

But luckily some enterprising coder has made a Chrome extension that kills those awkward pauses once and for all, letting you binge watch in a continuous stream of joy. The extension is called “Netflix Pause Removal” and was first uncovered by Exstreamist’s

Rob Toledo.

This extension is especially useful when you are watching with someone else, and neither of you wants to be the first one to end the binge, but the “Continue Watching” makes you feel like you should talk about it.

“Well, I mean, do you want to watch another one? I could, but I also could not, you know?”

If you use Google Chrome’s web browser, you can download the extension here.

