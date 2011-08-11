Netflix Is Chrome OS-Compatible

Photo: Dylan Love

For those of you who were waiting for Netflix support before purchasing a Chromebook, the wait is over — the latest version of Chrome OS is compatible.Melissa Daniels, Chrome OS Community Manager, made the announcement on her Google+ page.



Netflix will be supported on the Samsung Series 5 and Acer AC700 Chromebooks. If you have a CR-48, you’ll only have access to standard definition content.

Here’s Google’s official support page for Netflix on Chrome.

