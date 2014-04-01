Netflix Is Streaming A 73-Minute Movie Of A Chicken Roasting -- And People Are Actually Watching It

Caroline Moss

It’s April Fool’s Day, which means keeping your eyes peeled for hoaxes, gags, lies and fakes running wild across websites.

Netflix is playing its prank by streaming a 73 minute movie of a chicken roasting.

The movie is, of course, a Netflix original. It’s called “Rotisserie Chicken” and it’s rated G.

NetflixNetflix

Here’s one of the best scenes:

ChickenNetflix

The reviews are in. They’re not real, but they’re funny.

Some are good!

NetflixNetflix
NetflixNetflix

Some are not!

NetflixNetflix

But perhaps the funniest part of the joke is that people are actually watching the movie.

We were first alerted to the incredible film from Twitter user @Smasey.

The movie will be available to watch until tomorrow, so make sure you carve an hour out of your day to tune in; you don’t want to be in the dark when next year’s Oscars roll around.

