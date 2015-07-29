Here's what Chelsea Handler is up to over at Netflix

Getty Images Chelsea Handler is working on a new talk show for E!.

New details surrounding Chelsea Handler’s projects emerged during Tuesday’s Netflix panel at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday.

In the mega-deal she made with Netflix, Handler agreed to a talk show, a live concert special, and four documentaries.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Eddie Schmidt (“This Film is Not Yet Rated”), the four feature-length documentaries — “Chelsea Does Marriage,” “Chelsea Does Racism,” “Chelsea Does Silicon Valley,” and “Chelsea Does Drugs” — are wrapping production now. Yet, there is no release date yet.

“They’re all very different and amazing experiences for me work-wise,” she told reporters of the docs.

Handler said she relished the opportunity to do the docs after talking pop culture for her previous E! show.

“The healthiest thing to do when, you’re constantly immersed in this business, is to take a break,” she said. “You get out of that head space and can come back to it with a different perspective. It’s like going on a little diet.”

E! Entertainment/ Chelsea Handler hosting her former E! Talk show, ‘Chelsea Lately.’

Handler’s new talk show is slated to launch in 2016, according to a Netflix press release. Details on that are still pretty scarce, but Handler wanted to make sure one thing was certain.

“I’m not looking to do a nightly talk show. That wasn’t my intent,” she explained.

And in regards to the show’s timing and format, Handler’s answer showed how early in the development process the project currently stands.

“I can’t give you a direct answer, because I don’t have that information to give you,” she said. “When it’s on, it’s because it’s ready to be on.”

Handler’s concert special, “Uganda Be Killing Me Live,” was released in October and is available on Netflix now.

NOW WATCH: People were baffled by 50 sharks circling in shallow waters off the English coast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.