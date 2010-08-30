Netflix CEO Will Be One The Richest Execs This Year, Could Pocket $60 Million

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is on pace to pocket over $60 million this year, thanks to Netflix’s high stock price, the New York Post reports.



Since Netflix’s IPO, Hastings has sold 5,000 or 10,000 shares of stock every week. With Netflix’s stock moving from $53 to $137 this year, Hastings has already pocketed $31 million this year. If Netflix shares keep climbing, Hastings could pocket $60 million, says the Post.

That would make him one of the highest paid media executives in the world. His annual salary is just $500,000 and as of the end of March he owned 6% of Netflix, or 3.2 million shares.

