Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' Salary Will Double In 2013

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ pay will double to $4 million next year, after he took a pay cut due to management missteps this year.Hastings’ annual salary will rise to $2 million in 2013 and he will get $2 million in stock options, according to a securities filing Friday.



That’s up from a salary of $500,000 and $1.5 million in stock options for 2012.

Hastings’ total pay for 2012 was down 43 per cent from $3.5 million in 2011, when some controversial decisions, including a steep price hike on subscriptions, sent the stock spiraling. It fell from a high above $300 to a low below $70 per share.

This year, shares are up 29 per cent, closing Friday at $89.33. Recovering from the missteps, the company expects to add around 5 million U.S. subscribers, to between 26.4 million and 27.1 million by the end of the year.

