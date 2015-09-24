Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' favourite Netflix show is a hilarious satire you should probably be watching

Reed Hastings, Netflix’s CEO, has overseen a series of massive shifts in the company’s direction — first from DVDs to streaming, and now away from licensing and toward original content.

“On the original content programming side, our appetite has only grown,” chief content officer Ted Sarandos said earlier this year, according to Variety.

But what Netflix original content is CEO Reed Hastings hungry for?

In a recent interview with CNBC, Hastings revealed his personal favourite Netflix show. And perhaps surprisingly, it wasn’t a blockbuster hit like “Orange Is the New Black” or “House of Cards.” It was Netflix’s cult darling, “BoJack Horseman,” an animated show that satirizes Hollywood and celebrity worship.

In the show, the titular character BoJack Horseman is a has-been sitcom star — and a horse — in a world where anthropomorphic animals live alongside humans. At the start of the series, Horseman is plotting his big comeback with a tell-all book.

Netflix itself describes Horseman as a “curmudgeon with a heart of…not quite gold…but something like gold. Copper?”

Hastings also revealed that if he had to choose between “Orange Is the New Black” and “House of Cards,” he’d choose “House of Cards.”

And the first TV show he ever streamed on Netflix: “Heroes.”

