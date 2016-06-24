Netflix CEO: 'Trump would destroy much of what is great about America'

Silicon Valley is throwing its support behind Hillary Clinton.

On Thursday, Clinton’s campaign sent out a list of endorsements from the business leaders, including big names from Facebook, Netflix, Airbnb, and Alphabet (Google’s parent company), as well as prominent venture capitalists.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings went one step further in his support, and put out a statement in favour of Clinton.

“Trump would destroy much of what is great about America,” Hastings said, according to Politico. “Hillary Clinton is the strong leader we need, and it’s important that Trump lose by a landslide to reject what he stands for.”

Here is the full list of supporters from the tech industry:

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook

Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet

Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix

Drew Houston, founder and CEO of Dropbox

Anne Wojcicki, CEO and cofounder of 23andMe

Brook Byers, partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers

John Doerr, partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers

Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock

Peter Chernin, CEO of The Chernin Group

Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO of Airbnb

Brian Chesky, cofounder and CEO of Airbnb

Joe Gebbia, cofounder and CPO of Airbnb

Irwin Jacobs, founding chairman and CEO emeritus of Qualcomm

Paul Jacobs, executive chairman of Qualcomm

David Karp, Founder and CEO of Tumblr

Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box

Mark Pincus, cofounder of Zynga

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO and cofounder of Yelp

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia

Candy Ergen, cofounder of DISH Network

Additional reporting by Kif Leswing.

