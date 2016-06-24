Netflix CEO: 'Trump would destroy much of what is great about America'

Silicon Valley is throwing its support behind Hillary Clinton.
On Thursday, Clinton’s campaign sent out a list of endorsements from the business leaders, including big names from Facebook, Netflix, Airbnb, and Alphabet (Google’s parent company), as well as prominent venture capitalists.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings went one step further in his support, and put out a statement in favour of Clinton.
“Trump would destroy much of what is great about America,” Hastings said, according to Politico. “Hillary Clinton is the strong leader we need, and it’s important that Trump lose by a landslide to reject what he stands for.”
Here is the full list of supporters from the tech industry:
- Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook
- Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet
- Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix
- Drew Houston, founder and CEO of Dropbox
- Anne Wojcicki, CEO and cofounder of 23andMe
- Brook Byers, partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers
- John Doerr, partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers
- Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock
- Peter Chernin, CEO of The Chernin Group
- Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO of Airbnb
- Brian Chesky, cofounder and CEO of Airbnb
- Joe Gebbia, cofounder and CPO of Airbnb
- Irwin Jacobs, founding chairman and CEO emeritus of Qualcomm
- Paul Jacobs, executive chairman of Qualcomm
- David Karp, Founder and CEO of Tumblr
- Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box
- Mark Pincus, cofounder of Zynga
- Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO and cofounder of Yelp
- Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia
- Candy Ergen, cofounder of DISH Network
