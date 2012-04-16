Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Blasts Comcast On Facebook

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is using his Facebook page to blast Comcast, Peter Kafka at All Things D reports.



Hastings says that Comcast is violating “net neutrality” with its streaming application. Hastings says that if he uses Hulu, Netflix, or HBO GO on his Xbox, the streaming counts against his internet data cap. However if he uses Comcast’s Xfinity streaming app it doesn’t count against his internet cap.

If Comcast is giving itself preferential treatment it’s a big problem for Netflix and it users.

Here’s Hastings rant in full:

Photo: All Things D, Reed Hastings

