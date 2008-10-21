Netflix CEO: No 'Material Softening' In Online Ad Rates

Netflix (NFLX) relies on Internet advertising to attract many of its new subscribers, so in theory, it would benefit if the online ad market tanks: Cheaper search and display ad rates would mean lower subscriber acquisition costs.



Nothing doing yet, CEO Reed Hastings said this evening on the company’s Q3 earnings call: “We haven’t seen any material softening of those rates, such that would improve our efficiency. We’re sort of watching the trends and hopeful of that from our sake as a buyer… but nothing’s broken yet.”

