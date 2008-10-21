Netflix CEO: Less Than 6% Of Our Subscribers Use Blu-ray

How many people does Netflix (NFLX) expect to pay its $1-per-month Blu-ray rental surcharge, which it’ll begin charging next month? Not many: About 500,000 — or less than 6% of its current 8.67 million subscriber base, CEO Reed Hastings said during the company’s Q3 earnings call this evening. An interesting stat, but not too surprising — Netflix has never broken out its Blu-ray subscriber base before, but it’s always maintained that it’s tiny.



Hastings, of course, expects that number to grow as Blu-ray players come down in price. He’s also hoping that Netflix’s movie streaming service will be built into “as many Blu-ray players as possible.”

The first, LG’s $400 “BD300” Blu-ray player, started shipping earlier this month; Hastings says Netflix will announce more Blu-ray partnerships as soon as they’re ready for consumers.

See Also:

Netflix CEO: No ‘Material Softening’ In Online Ad Rates

Netflix Cuts Q4 Guidance Again, Shares Trickle Down

Sling Takes On Apple TV With SlingCatcher Set-Top Box

Netflix’s Blu-ray Tax: $1 Per Month For HD Movies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.