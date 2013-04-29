Netflix CEO Is $300 Million Richer Today Than He Was Last Year

Even though his paycheck was cut in half, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings upped his net worth by about $300 million in the past 12 months.



Hastings was paid a $9.3 million cash and stock salary in 2011 and “just” $5.5 million in 2012, but the value of his stock skyrocketed.

AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka writes:

“A year ago, when Netflix was trading at $106, Hastings owned a 4.4 per cent stake in the streaming video company, which was worth $265 million. Today, Hastings’s stake is up to 4.5 per cent (more than half his ownership comes via options); at $215 a share, it is worth $559 million.”

