Netflix CEO Is $300 Million Richer Today Than He Was Last Year

Alyson Shontell
Reed Hastings

Even though his paycheck was cut in half, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings upped his net worth by about $300 million in the past 12 months.

Hastings was paid a $9.3 million cash and stock salary in 2011 and “just” $5.5 million in 2012, but the value of his stock skyrocketed.

AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka writes: 

“A year ago, when Netflix was trading at $106, Hastings owned a 4.4 per cent stake in the streaming video company, which was worth $265 million. Today, Hastings’s stake is up to 4.5 per cent (more than half his ownership comes via options); at $215 a share, it is worth $559 million.”

