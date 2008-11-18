Netflix CEO: Cable Cos Not 'Very Excited' About Netflix Streaming (NFLX)

Movie rental service Netflix (NFLX) has been signing up gadget companies left and right to distribute its Internet movie streams, ranging from LG to Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox and TiVo (TIVO). And it recently hired a new executive to make more of those deals.



So are cable giants like Comcast (CMCSA) and Time Warner (TWC) — who already have set-top boxes in millions of U.S. living rooms — up next on the to-do list?

That would be nice, but it’s not happening, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told PaidContent’s Rafat Ali in a video interview (embedded below).

“That would be a great deal, we’d love to do it,” Hastings said. But, “it’s not something the cable guys have been very excited about so far, and understandably, but maybe that will come over time.”

We’re not holding our breath. Netflix’s streams — free with DVD rental subscriptions — compete most directly with the cable companies’ video-on-demand offerings, most of which are free with digital cable subscriptions. And as Netflix’s library improves, it’s likely to help convince more people (like us!) to stop spending $80 a month on digital cable — when a $9/month Netflix subscription, Hulu, etc., fill in many of the gaps.

If anything, the cable companies are amassing bigger video-on-demand libraries to make Netflix’s streaming service irrelevant. Which they are in the best position to do.

Separately, Hastings said Netflix hasn’t yet started working on an international version of its streaming service.



