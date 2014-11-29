Netflix CEO: Broadcast TV Will Die Within 16 Years

The days of broadcast TV are numbered according to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Hastings said that while traditional broadcast TV has served a purpose in the past, on-demand streaming will cause broadcast TV to die off within the next 16 years.

“It’s kind of like the horse, you know, the horse was good until we had the car,” Hastings said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The age of broadcast TV will probably last until 2030.”

With over 53 million users, Netflix is largely responsible for changing how consumers watch TV shows and movies, and the company is already in the process of disrupting how movies will make their official debut.

Netflix will debut the sequel to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” the same day as it hits IMAX theatres, a move which Hastings said is “breaking the stranglehold that movie theatres have” on how movies are released.

You can read more about Hastings’ vision for the future of streaming over at The Hollywood Reporter.

