"Americans Are Somewhat Self-Absorbed," Says Netflix CEO

Netflix just rolled out a $7.99 monthly streaming only service to Canadians. In the U.S., the cheapest package is $8.99.



This prompted Etan Vlessing at the Hollywood Reporter to ask CEO Reed Hastings, “Are you concerned that American Netflix subscribers will look north and ask for the same discount Canadians get at $7.99?”

Hastings’ response is a classic:

“How much has it been your experience that Americans follow what happens in the world? It’s something we’ll monitor, but Americans are somewhat self-absorbed.”

