Here's your first look at the Justin Timberlake concert film that Netflix just purchased

Netflix has bought the global rights to concert film “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids,” which is directed by Oscar-winning “Silence of the Lambs” director Jonathan Demme.

It’s set to debut on the streaming video service on October 12.

Netflix made the announcement to press on Friday, just ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. In addition, it released a teaser clip for the film.

Demme — who also directed the 2006 concert film “Neil Young: Heart of Gold” — documents the final stop on Timberlake’s two-year, 134-show “20/20 Experience World Tour” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2015.

Timberlake was joined on-stage by the 25 members of the band, The Tennessee Kids, a group of musicians, singers, and aspiring artists who regularly tour with Timberlake.

Grossing $231.6 million, the tour is Timberlake’s most successful to date.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

